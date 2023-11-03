Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Zebra Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zebra Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average of $263.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

