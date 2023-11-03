Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40 to $1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -32 to -36% yr/yr or $961.92 million to $1.022 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.13.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day moving average is $263.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

