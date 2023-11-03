Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.1% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 167,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.