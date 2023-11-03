Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,839 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Zoetis worth $135,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

