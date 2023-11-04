1,282 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 14.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $705,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 182.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $152.31 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.