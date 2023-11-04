14,620 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

