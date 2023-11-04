1,574 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $442.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.25 and a 200-day moving average of $424.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

