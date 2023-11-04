20,061 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

