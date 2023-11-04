2,299 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $382.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.85 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.33.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

