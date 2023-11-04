25,544 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UGI Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:UGI opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10.
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
