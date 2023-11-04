25,925 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,423,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,080,000 after buying an additional 157,678 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 294,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.