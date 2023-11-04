2,690 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,208,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,989,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,133,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

