3,218 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.96 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

