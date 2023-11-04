4,020 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

