5,339 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE C opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

