5,614 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

