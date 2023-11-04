8,301 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,411,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,721 shares of company stock worth $17,505,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

