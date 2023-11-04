85,029 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.25% of CECO Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

