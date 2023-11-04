991 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

