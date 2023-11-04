abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

