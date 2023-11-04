abrdn plc Buys 98 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,041.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,883.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,963.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,162 shares of company stock worth $6,018,505. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

