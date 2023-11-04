abrdn plc Cuts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,271 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.32% of Envista worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Envista by 2,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 705,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,335,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Envista by 14.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 524,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. Envista’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

