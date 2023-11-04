abrdn plc Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.26. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

