abrdn plc Has $16.37 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,111 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $199,877,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $156,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $84,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE HDB opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

