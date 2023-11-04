abrdn plc Has $20.87 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.