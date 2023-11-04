abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,628 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.02% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

