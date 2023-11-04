abrdn plc Purchases 25,017 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

