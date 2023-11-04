abrdn plc Purchases 27,692 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Ball worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ball by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 291,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

