abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

abrdn plc cut its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,721 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 2.96% of GeoPark worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $116,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $10.05 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $579.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. GeoPark had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 165.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

