abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.