abrdn plc Sells 29,230 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,230 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.