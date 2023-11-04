abrdn plc Sells 40,292 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,292 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 5.5 %

ANSS stock opened at $287.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.85 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.