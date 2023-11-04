abrdn plc Sells 5,637 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AON were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Shares of AON opened at $323.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.61 and a 200 day moving average of $327.04. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $274.34 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

