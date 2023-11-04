abrdn plc Sells 736 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $499.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $318.76 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

