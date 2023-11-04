abrdn plc Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

