Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,393 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 703.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,278,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 850,056 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 440,221 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

