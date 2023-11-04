Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.91

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 560184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. On average, research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

