ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Price Target Raised to $37.00

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get ACNB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACNB

ACNB Stock Performance

ACNB Increases Dividend

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $309.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACNB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ACNB by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.