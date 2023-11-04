Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATVI

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.