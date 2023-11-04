ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
