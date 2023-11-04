ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Creative Planning grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.