Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $563.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.74 and its 200-day moving average is $483.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.