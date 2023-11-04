ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of ADT opened at $6.13 on Friday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ADT by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 74.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

