Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.13

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 93421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

