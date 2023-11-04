Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 15th

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $134.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.04% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Stephens assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at $94,339,595.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

