Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
AGLE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($37.00). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 22,195.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,092,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,858,000.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Read More
