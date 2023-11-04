AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $80.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AER. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.17.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. AerCap has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

