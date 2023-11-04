Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CTO Marinus Verwijs Sells 970 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CTO Marinus Verwijs sold 970 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $10,146.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.53.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
