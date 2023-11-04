agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of agilon health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of agilon health by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of agilon health by 22,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

