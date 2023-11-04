Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$27.50 at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada



Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

