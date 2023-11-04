Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 603.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

Airbnb Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $122.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.